Ingredients

  • 3-4 D’Anjou pears
  • 6-8 tsp. quince preserves (can substitute other preserves, such as fig)
  • 6-8 Tbsps. crumbled blue cheese (can substitute goat cheese)
  • 6-8 Tbsps. chopped walnuts or pecans
  • Optional: 3-4 tsps. honey

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Slice pears in half; scoop out core with a small spoon.  Place pear halves into an oven safe baking dish.
  3. If using quince, mash into spreadable past.  Place 1 tsp. in each half; top with 1 tablespoon cheese and 1 tablespoon walnuts.  Repeat with each pear half.
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until pears are soft and light golden brown.
  5. Remove from oven; drizzle each pear half with 1/2 tsp. of honey.
  6. Serve immediately.