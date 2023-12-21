Ingredients
- 3-4 D’Anjou pears
- 6-8 tsp. quince preserves (can substitute other preserves, such as fig)
- 6-8 Tbsps. crumbled blue cheese (can substitute goat cheese)
- 6-8 Tbsps. chopped walnuts or pecans
- Optional: 3-4 tsps. honey
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice pears in half; scoop out core with a small spoon. Place pear halves into an oven safe baking dish.
- If using quince, mash into spreadable past. Place 1 tsp. in each half; top with 1 tablespoon cheese and 1 tablespoon walnuts. Repeat with each pear half.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until pears are soft and light golden brown.
- Remove from oven; drizzle each pear half with 1/2 tsp. of honey.
- Serve immediately.