Ingredients:

  • 2 boneless, skinless grilled chicken breast, chopped
  • 1/2 cup barbeque sauce
  • 8 slices of bread, such as Dave’s Killer Bread or Unbread
  • 1 cup fresh spinach or other greens
  • 8 oz. Carmella or cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced

Instructions:

  1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix together barbeque sauce and chicken.
  3. Place bread slices onto a cookie sheet. Onto each bread slice, layer some of the spinach, a few spoonsful of the chicken, slices of apples, and then about 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat with each slice.
  4. Cook in oven for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. 
  5. Serve immediately.