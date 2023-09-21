Ingredients:
- 2 boneless, skinless grilled chicken breast, chopped
- 1/2 cup barbeque sauce
- 8 slices of bread, such as Dave’s Killer Bread or Unbread
- 1 cup fresh spinach or other greens
- 8 oz. Carmella or cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, mix together barbeque sauce and chicken.
- Place bread slices onto a cookie sheet. Onto each bread slice, layer some of the spinach, a few spoonsful of the chicken, slices of apples, and then about 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat with each slice.
- Cook in oven for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Serve immediately.