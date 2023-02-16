Ingredients
- 2 Tbsps. melted butter
- 1 box Simple Mills Pancake Mix – mixed according to package directions
- 1 cup blueberries
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and brush with melted butter.
- Pour pre-mixed pancake batter onto lined baking sheet; sprinkle half of blueberries and half of bananas over pancake batter.
- Bake for 7-9 minutes; carefully sprinkle the remaining ingredients over the batter. Cook an additional 9-11 minutes or until golden brown and set.
- Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Cut into squares and serve with desired toppings.