Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsps. melted butter
  • 1 box Simple Mills Pancake Mix – mixed according to package directions
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 2 bananas, sliced
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and brush with melted butter.
  2. Pour pre-mixed pancake batter onto lined baking sheet; sprinkle half of blueberries and half of bananas over pancake batter.
  3. Bake for 7-9 minutes; carefully sprinkle the remaining ingredients over the batter. Cook an additional 9-11 minutes or until golden brown and set.
  4. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Cut into squares and serve with desired toppings.