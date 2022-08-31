Ingredients:

2-3 cups fresh blueberries

1 ½ tsp maple syrup

pinch of salt

1/2 cup quick cook steel-cut oats (I use Country Choice Organic)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp of salt

1/4 cup water or milk of choice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp maple syrup

Optional: Greek yogurt

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and spray a single-serving ramekin or cast-iron skillet with non-stick

spray.

2. In a bowl, combine dry ingredients: oats, baking powder, and salt. Once mixed, add in wet

ingredients: milk, vanilla, and maple syrup. Stir until combined.

3. Toss blueberries with maple syrup and salt; pour into an even layer in ramekin or skillet. Dollop oatmeal mixture over blueberry mixture.

4. Place in oven for 15-20 minutes or until oat mixture is a light golden brown.

5. To serve, eat as is or top with yogurt of choice or enjoy by itself.