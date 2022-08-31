Ingredients:
- 2-3 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 ½ tsp maple syrup
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup quick cook steel-cut oats (I use Country Choice Organic)
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/8 tsp of salt
- 1/4 cup water or milk of choice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- Optional: Greek yogurt
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and spray a single-serving ramekin or cast-iron skillet with non-stick
spray.
2. In a bowl, combine dry ingredients: oats, baking powder, and salt. Once mixed, add in wet
ingredients: milk, vanilla, and maple syrup. Stir until combined.
3. Toss blueberries with maple syrup and salt; pour into an even layer in ramekin or skillet. Dollop oatmeal mixture over blueberry mixture.
4. Place in oven for 15-20 minutes or until oat mixture is a light golden brown.
5. To serve, eat as is or top with yogurt of choice or enjoy by itself.