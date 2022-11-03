Ingredients
- 1 tray Ready to Cook Butternut Squash
- 2 cups O Organic arugula
- 6-8 cooked beets (such as Love Beets found in the produce department)
- 1 apple, chopped
- 1/2 purple onion, chopped
- 4 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds or pecans
Dressing
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook butternut squash according to package directions. Once done, remove from oven and set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, toss together cooled squash and remaining salad ingredients.
- In a small bowl or jar, whisk dressing ingredients together; pour over salad and lightly toss to combine.
- Serve immediately.