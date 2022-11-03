Ingredients

  • 1 tray Ready to Cook Butternut Squash
  • 2 cups O Organic arugula
  • 6-8 cooked beets (such as Love Beets found in the produce department)
  • 1 apple, chopped
  • 1/2 purple onion, chopped
  • 4 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds or pecans

Dressing

  • 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Cook butternut squash according to package directions.   Once done, remove from oven and set aside to cool.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together cooled squash and remaining salad ingredients.
  3. In a small bowl or jar, whisk dressing ingredients together; pour over salad and lightly toss to combine.
  4. Serve immediately.