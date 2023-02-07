Ingredients
- 2 cups raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 tsp. raw honey
- 1 1/4 cup 72% chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, mash together raspberries, chia seeds and honey.
- Using a small spoon, place spoonfuls of the raspberry mixture on a parchment lined cookie sheet or plate. Place in freezer for about 1 hour.
- Once raspberry mixture is set, remove from freezer.
- In a medium, microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate for 30 seconds on high in microwave. Stir well, repeat for 15 seconds needed until chocolate is completely melted.
- Carefully remove raspberry patties from parchment paper, dip in chocolate and replace on parchment paper. Repeat with remaining raspberry patties; place in freezer or refrigerator for about 10 minutes or until set.
- Serve cold. Store in refrigerator or freezer.