Ingredients

  • 2 cups raspberries
  • 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 tsp. raw honey
  • 1 1/4 cup 72% chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl, mash together raspberries, chia seeds and honey.
  2. Using a small spoon, place spoonfuls of the raspberry mixture on a parchment lined cookie sheet or plate.  Place in freezer for about 1 hour.
  3. Once raspberry mixture is set, remove from freezer.
  4. In a medium, microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate for 30 seconds on high in microwave. Stir well, repeat for 15 seconds needed until chocolate is completely melted.
  5. Carefully remove raspberry patties from parchment paper, dip in chocolate and replace on parchment paper.  Repeat with remaining raspberry patties; place in freezer or refrigerator for about 10 minutes or until set.
  6. Serve cold. Store in refrigerator or freezer.