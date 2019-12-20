Kiss The Cook: Christmas Toast Stacks

Ingredients

· 1 loaf Berry Nutty Breakfast Bread, sliced

· Toppings

· 1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

· 3-4 tbsp almond butter

· 1 tbsp raw honey or maple syrup

· 1 banana, sliced

OR

· 1 container mascarpone cheese

· 1 cup mixed berries

Instructions

1. Toast slices of bread until light golden brown.

2. Using a cookie cutter (shape of your choice), cut out toast.

3. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, almond butter, and honey or maple syrup. Spread out cut out toast, topping each layer with sliced banana. If using mascrapone, spread on toast. Top with berries and a drizzle of honey.

4. Serve immediately.