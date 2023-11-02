Ingredients

  • 1 (3-4 lb) rump roast
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 onion, halved, then each half quartered
  • 8 oz. baby carrots
  • 12 ounces baby potatoes
  • 1 cup red wine (optional – or use 1 more cup bone broth)
  • 2 cups beef bone broth
  • 8 ounces baby portabella or white mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 sprigs fresh or 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
  • 1 sprig fresh or 1 tsp. dried rosemary
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Instructions

  1. Add half of onion to slow-cooker then place roast over onions.  Add remaining ingredients.
  2. Place lid onto slow cooker and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 6-8 hours.
  3. Remove roast from slow cooker and slice.
  4. Serve roast with cranberries and vegetables.