Ingredients
- 1 (3-4 lb) rump roast
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 onion, halved, then each half quartered
- 8 oz. baby carrots
- 12 ounces baby potatoes
- 1 cup red wine (optional – or use 1 more cup bone broth)
- 2 cups beef bone broth
- 8 ounces baby portabella or white mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3 sprigs fresh or 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1 sprig fresh or 1 tsp. dried rosemary
- 12 ounces fresh cranberries
- 2 tablespoons honey
Instructions
- Add half of onion to slow-cooker then place roast over onions. Add remaining ingredients.
- Place lid onto slow cooker and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 6-8 hours.
- Remove roast from slow cooker and slice.
- Serve roast with cranberries and vegetables.