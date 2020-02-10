Kiss The Cook: Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Walnuts
Ingredients
· 2 cups California grown Signature Farms walnuts
· 2-4 Tbsp. honey
· ¼ cup dark cocoa powder
· 1 ½ tsp. sea salt
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 6 minutes. Carefully stir the walnuts and roast for another 6 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes.
2. Add honey to a small bowl and heat in microwave for 30 seconds.
3. Add the toasted walnuts to a medium bowl; drizzle honey on top and mix well. Add the cocoa powder and salt. Toss to coat. Store in airtight container in the fridge or freezer.