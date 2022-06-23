Ingredients



• 1 package Simply Potatoes; Diced Potatoes with Onion

• 1 pkg (16 oz) O Organics frozen broccoli florets

• 1 lb. cooked chicken; chopped

• ¼ cup roasted red pepper; chopped

• 1/3 cup mayonnaise

• 1 small avocado, peeled and mashed

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• Salt, optional to taste

Instructions