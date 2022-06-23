Ingredients
• 1 package Simply Potatoes; Diced Potatoes with Onion
• 1 pkg (16 oz) O Organics frozen broccoli florets
• 1 lb. cooked chicken; chopped
• ¼ cup roasted red pepper; chopped
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 1 small avocado, peeled and mashed
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• Salt, optional to taste
Instructions
- In large saucepan with 5 cups of water, add Simply Potatoes and broccoli; bring to a boil and cook on medium-high 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain; rinse with cold water.
- In large bowl combine Simply Potatoes mixture, cooked chicken and roasted red peppers. In small bowl combine mayonnaise, avocado, and Dijon mustard; mix well. Gently stir in mayonnaise mixture into potatoes. Chill for 1 hour or until serving time.