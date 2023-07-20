Ingredients
- 4 cups fresh blueberries, washed and dried
- 1 cup Open Nature Vanilla Greek Yogurt
- 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 bag (10 oz). 72% dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a bowl, stir together yogurt and peanut butter; add blueberries and mix until well combined.
- Drop the mixture by the spoonful onto a baking sheet that’s lined with parchment paper and then store in the freezer until firm, about 30 minutes.
- When ready, melt chocolate in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds, stir and repeat until melted.
- Remove the clusters from the freezer; dip and coat in the melted chocolate.
- Place back on the parchment paper and back in the freezer for another 10-15 minutes until fully firm and enjoy!