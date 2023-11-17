Ingredients

  • 16 oz. bag raw mixed nuts
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2.  Pour nuts into a medium bowl.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk the egg white until a little bit foamy. Pour egg white over nuts and stir to coat. 
  4. In another small bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients and stir until they are evenly mixed. Pour spice mix over nuts and toss to coat.
  5. Pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper; spread in an even layer. Roast for 16 minutes, stirring halfway through, until they are a light golden brown.
  6. Remove from oven and let cool before serving. 