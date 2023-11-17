Ingredients
- 16 oz. bag raw mixed nuts
- 1 egg white
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon minced rosemary
- 1 teaspoon ground sage
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Pour nuts into a medium bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk the egg white until a little bit foamy. Pour egg white over nuts and stir to coat.
- In another small bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients and stir until they are evenly mixed. Pour spice mix over nuts and toss to coat.
- Pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper; spread in an even layer. Roast for 16 minutes, stirring halfway through, until they are a light golden brown.
- Remove from oven and let cool before serving.