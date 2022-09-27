Grain Free Nachos

Ingredients

  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 3 zucchini, chopped
  • 4 tsp. avocado oil, divided
  • 1 lb. ground pork
  • 1 packet Siete Seasoning of choice
  • 1 can Siete Refried Beans
  • 1 cup O Organics Bone Broth
  • 1 bag Siete Chips
  • 1 cup crumbled Queso Fresco
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 avocados, chopped
  • ¼ chop chopped cilantro
  • Juice of one lime

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Heat 1 tsp of avocado oil in a skillet over medium heat; add onion and cook for about 7 minutes or until translucent.  Remove from pan and set aside.
  3. Heat another teaspoon of oil in same skillet over medium heat; add zucchini and cook for about 5 minutes, until lightly browned.  Remove from pan and set aside.
  4. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in skillet over medium heat; add ground pork and cook about 10-12 minutes or until well browned and 165 degrees.  Slowly add ½ cup water and about ¾ seasoning packet; cook additional 5-10 minutes or until mixture has thickened.  Set aside.
  5. In a blender, combine beans, cooked onions, bone broth and remaining seasoning.
  6. Onto a cookie sheet, spread out bag of chips.  Slowly drizzle bean mixture over chips, followed by seasoned pork, queso fresco, zucchini and tomatoes.  Place in oven for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is slightly melted.
  7. Remove from oven and top with avocados, cilantro and lime juice.  Serve immediately.