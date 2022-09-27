Grain Free Nachos
Ingredients
- ½ onion, chopped
- 3 zucchini, chopped
- 4 tsp. avocado oil, divided
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 1 packet Siete Seasoning of choice
- 1 can Siete Refried Beans
- 1 cup O Organics Bone Broth
- 1 bag Siete Chips
- 1 cup crumbled Queso Fresco
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 avocados, chopped
- ¼ chop chopped cilantro
- Juice of one lime
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat 1 tsp of avocado oil in a skillet over medium heat; add onion and cook for about 7 minutes or until translucent. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Heat another teaspoon of oil in same skillet over medium heat; add zucchini and cook for about 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Heat remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in skillet over medium heat; add ground pork and cook about 10-12 minutes or until well browned and 165 degrees. Slowly add ½ cup water and about ¾ seasoning packet; cook additional 5-10 minutes or until mixture has thickened. Set aside.
- In a blender, combine beans, cooked onions, bone broth and remaining seasoning.
- Onto a cookie sheet, spread out bag of chips. Slowly drizzle bean mixture over chips, followed by seasoned pork, queso fresco, zucchini and tomatoes. Place in oven for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is slightly melted.
- Remove from oven and top with avocados, cilantro and lime juice. Serve immediately.