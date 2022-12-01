Ingredients

  • 2 cups chicken bone broth, plus additional 1-2 cups to make to desired consistency
  • 1 bag (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 jar Cookwell & Company Green Chile Stew
  • 3 cups cooked and shredded chicken
  • 1 package cornbread mix, such as Krusteaz Gluten Free Honey Cornbread Mix
    • Mix this according to package directions, thus you will also need milk, oil and an egg
    • You can also mix up a batch of your favorite cornbread recipe

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, heat bone broth to a boil.  Carefully add in the frozen vegetables and cook for 5 minutes.
  2. Carefully stir in jar of Green Chile Stew and chicken.  Add additional bone broth if desired.  Heat until simmering.
  3. Over simmering soup, carefully drop in a tablespoon of prepared cornmeal batter.  Repeat with remaining batter.  Place lid on pot and continue to simmer, about 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean.
  4. Cool slightly and serve.