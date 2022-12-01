Ingredients
- 2 cups chicken bone broth, plus additional 1-2 cups to make to desired consistency
- 1 bag (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 jar Cookwell & Company Green Chile Stew
- 3 cups cooked and shredded chicken
- 1 package cornbread mix, such as Krusteaz Gluten Free Honey Cornbread Mix
- Mix this according to package directions, thus you will also need milk, oil and an egg
- You can also mix up a batch of your favorite cornbread recipe
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat bone broth to a boil. Carefully add in the frozen vegetables and cook for 5 minutes.
- Carefully stir in jar of Green Chile Stew and chicken. Add additional bone broth if desired. Heat until simmering.
- Over simmering soup, carefully drop in a tablespoon of prepared cornmeal batter. Repeat with remaining batter. Place lid on pot and continue to simmer, about 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean.
- Cool slightly and serve.