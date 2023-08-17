Ingredients:
- 2 (10 oz.) bags frozen spaghetti squash
- 3 cups cooked shredded chicken breast
- 1 jar Siete Green Enchilada Sauce
- 3-4 roasted and peeled diced green chilies (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 can Amy’s Soups Mushroom Bisque
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (can use a combination of both), divided
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
Instructions:
- In a large skillet, over medium heat, heat spaghetti squash until defrosted and stir to break frozen chunks into strands. Stir in the chicken, enchilada sauce, green chilies and mushroom bisque and 1/2 cup cheese. Bring to a simmer and simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Top spaghetti squash mixture with remaining cheese and chopped green onion.
- Let cheese melt and serve immediately.