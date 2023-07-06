Ingredients
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless, thin sliced chicken breasts
- 1 cup balsamic dressing and marinade
- 6-8 cups Spring Mix salad greens
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
- 1 pkg. Hiiros tomatoes
- Salad dressing of choice such as Bolthouse Ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or chipotle almond sauce
Instructions
- In a glass baking dish, place chicken and balsamic dressing. Place in refrigerator and let marinade for at least 2 hours.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place chicken on grill, discarding remaining marinade. Grill chicken 5-7 minutes per side or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.
- While chicken rests, divide lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon onto 4 plates or large salad bowls.
- Slice chicken; divide among salads and top with 1 tbsp. salad dressing.
- Serve immediately.