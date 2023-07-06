Ingredients

  • 1 lb. boneless, skinless, thin sliced chicken breasts
  • 1 cup balsamic dressing and marinade
  • 6-8 cups Spring Mix salad greens
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
  • 1 pkg. Hiiros tomatoes
  • Salad dressing of choice such as Bolthouse Ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or chipotle almond sauce

Instructions

  1. In a glass baking dish, place chicken and balsamic dressing.  Place in refrigerator and let marinade for at least 2 hours.
  2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.  Place chicken on grill, discarding remaining marinade.  Grill chicken 5-7 minutes per side or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  3. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.
  4. While chicken rests, divide lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon onto 4 plates or large salad bowls.
  5. Slice chicken; divide among salads and top with 1 tbsp. salad dressing.
  6. Serve immediately.