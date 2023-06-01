Ingredients

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, thin sliced

1 cup Primal Kitchen Honey Mustard Dressing

2 roasted red bell peppers (jarred), sliced

extra virgin olive oil

4 whole wheat flatbread Unbun Tortillas

12 fresh basil leaves

6 oz. smoked Gouda, shredded

Optional: smoked paprika to taste

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, add the chicken breasts and pour the dressing over the chicken. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken breasts (until cooked through) Once cooled, slice chicken breasts into thin strips.

3. Working with a pair of flatbreads, sprinkle about 2 tablespoons Gouda, three basil leaves, a quarter of the red peppers and a quarter of the chicken. Top with 2 more tablespoons of Gouda and the other flatbread. Repeat with the remaining three pairs of flatbreads. 4. Once the sandwiches are assembled, return them to the grill for a couple minutes per side, until the Gouda has melted, and the bread has toasted. Serve warm.