Ingredients

  • 1 container Fresh Cut Guacamole
  • 2 cups shredded carrots
  • Purple corn chips
  • 1 hard boiled egg, sliced
  • Sliced black olive
  • 1 cornichon
  • 1 container marinated mushrooms and peppers (from deli)

Instructions

  1. Spread guacamole dip on a large dish or a cookie sheet covered with foil.
  2. Arrange shredded carrots on each side of the guacamole dip to resemble the witch’s hair.
  1. Arrange corn chips at the top of the “head” to form a witch’s hat.
  2. Place egg slices on the guacamole to resemble the eyeballs; place one olive slice on each egg slice to resemble the eye pupils.
  3. Place a cornichon about 1/2-inch below hard-boiled eggs to resemble the nose.
  4. Arrange pepper pieces to resemble lips, slightly open.
  5. Slice two mushrooms; insert slices between red pepper halves.
  6. Serve and enjoy!