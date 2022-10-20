Ingredients
- 1 container Fresh Cut Guacamole
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- Purple corn chips
- 1 hard boiled egg, sliced
- Sliced black olive
- 1 cornichon
- 1 container marinated mushrooms and peppers (from deli)
Instructions
- Spread guacamole dip on a large dish or a cookie sheet covered with foil.
- Arrange shredded carrots on each side of the guacamole dip to resemble the witch’s hair.
- Arrange corn chips at the top of the “head” to form a witch’s hat.
- Place egg slices on the guacamole to resemble the eyeballs; place one olive slice on each egg slice to resemble the eye pupils.
- Place a cornichon about 1/2-inch below hard-boiled eggs to resemble the nose.
- Arrange pepper pieces to resemble lips, slightly open.
- Slice two mushrooms; insert slices between red pepper halves.
- Serve and enjoy!