Ingredients
- 10-12 Mini Bell Peppers (preferably orange)
- 1 bunch of fresh dill (for the “carrot” leaves)
- 1-2 Tbsps. fresh dill for filling
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 3 Tbsps. plain Greek yogurt
- 1 shallot
- 1 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley or 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1/8 tsp. garlic salt
Instructions
- Lay your peppers onto a cutting board and slice length-wise.
- Once your peppers are halved, remove any seeds or white ribs if you prefer.
- Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and mix until well blended.
- Using a spoon, neatly fill your peppers with the herb cream cheese.
- Pull off a few dill fronds and press the ends into the top of your peppers, pressing into the cream cheese filling.
- Serve immediately or place in refrigerator until ready to serve!