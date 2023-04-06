Ingredients

  • 10-12 Mini Bell Peppers (preferably orange)
  • 1 bunch of fresh dill (for the “carrot” leaves)
  • 1-2 Tbsps. fresh dill for filling
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 3 Tbsps. plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley or 1 tsp. dried parsley
  • 1/8 tsp. garlic salt

Instructions

  1. Lay your peppers onto a cutting board and slice length-wise. 
  2. Once your peppers are halved, remove any seeds or white ribs if you prefer.
  3. Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and mix until well blended.
  4. Using a spoon, neatly fill your peppers with the herb cream cheese.
  5. Pull off a few dill fronds and press the ends into the top of your peppers, pressing into the cream     cheese filling.
  6. Serve immediately or place in refrigerator until ready to serve!