Ingredients

  • 5-6 small pears
  • 4 oz Moody Blue Cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 5-6 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Slice pears in half and remove cores with a spoon and place on a cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.
  3. Divide cheese among pears, followed by walnuts; sprinkle with fresh thyme.  Drizzle honey over stuffed pears.
  4. Place pears in oven and cook for about 20 minutes or until pears are softened and slightly golden brown.
  5. Remove from oven and let cool about 5 minutes before serving.