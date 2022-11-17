Ingredients
- 5-6 small pears
- 4 oz Moody Blue Cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 5-6 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Slice pears in half and remove cores with a spoon and place on a cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.
- Divide cheese among pears, followed by walnuts; sprinkle with fresh thyme. Drizzle honey over stuffed pears.
- Place pears in oven and cook for about 20 minutes or until pears are softened and slightly golden brown.
- Remove from oven and let cool about 5 minutes before serving.