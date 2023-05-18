Ingredients
- 1 bag (12 oz.) O Organics Brussels sprouts, ended trimmed and outer leaves removed
- 1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 4-6 oz thinly sliced Genoa salami, cut in half or julienned
- 1 1/2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup pitted sliced Kalamata olives or sliced black olives
- 1/2 cup sliced banana peppers
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup sliced provolone cheese
- 1/4 cup shaved or shredded Parmesan
- 1 cup Italian dressing, such as Primal Kitchen
- Optional: black pepper
Instructions
- Shred the Brussels sprouts by using a food processor with the slicing attachment and pulse until the Brussels sprouts are thinly sliced. If you don’t have a food processor, use a sharp knife to thinly slice.
- Add shredded Brussels sprouts to a large bowl. Add in the garbanzo beans, salami, tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, red onion, provolone cheese cubes, shaved Parmesan and dressing. Toss to combine.
- Let the salad sit and marinate for 30 minutes.
- Serve with black pepper.