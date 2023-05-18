Ingredients

  • 1 bag (12 oz.) O Organics Brussels sprouts, ended trimmed and outer leaves removed
  • 1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  • 4-6 oz thinly sliced Genoa salami, cut in half or julienned
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup pitted sliced Kalamata olives or sliced black olives
  • 1/2 cup sliced banana peppers
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup sliced provolone cheese
  • 1/4 cup shaved or shredded Parmesan
  • 1 cup Italian dressing, such as Primal Kitchen
  • Optional: black pepper

Instructions

  1. Shred the Brussels sprouts by using a food processor with the slicing attachment and pulse until the Brussels sprouts are thinly sliced. If you don’t have a food processor, use a sharp knife to thinly slice. 
  2. Add shredded Brussels sprouts to a large bowl. Add in the garbanzo beans, salami, tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, red onion, provolone cheese cubes, shaved Parmesan and dressing. Toss to combine.
  3. Let the salad sit and marinate for 30 minutes.
  4. Serve with black pepper.