Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded romaine hearts
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, or 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 1 cup mozzarella pearls or cubes
  • ¼ red onion, sliced
  • ¼ cup sliced pickled banana peppers
  • 6 ounces diced Italian meats (prosciutto and/or turkey pepperoni)

Submarine Vinaigrette

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar (just enough to give it some tang)
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • Pinch salt
  • Freshly cracked pepper

Instructions

  1. Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together and set aside.
  2. Toss all of the salad ingredients together and toss with dressing Easy as that!