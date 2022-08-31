Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded romaine hearts
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, or 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 cup mozzarella pearls or cubes
- ¼ red onion, sliced
- ¼ cup sliced pickled banana peppers
- 6 ounces diced Italian meats (prosciutto and/or turkey pepperoni)
Submarine Vinaigrette
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar (just enough to give it some tang)
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- Pinch salt
- Freshly cracked pepper
Instructions
- Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together and set aside.
- Toss all of the salad ingredients together and toss with dressing Easy as that!