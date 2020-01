Kiss The Cook: Kale Chicken Salad Stuffed Pita

Ingredients

· 1 bag Sweet Kale Salad with poppy seed dressing

· 3-4 cups cooked and shredded chicken

· 1 cosmic apple, chopped

· 1 package Joseph’s Pita Bread (in bakery)

Instructions

1. Cut pitas in half. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, stir together contents of salad mix, chicken, salad, and apple.

3. Divide salad among pita halves. Serve immediately.