Salad Ingredients
• 1 hot house cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
• 2 yellow squash, thinly sliced
• 2 zucchinis, thinly sliced
• 1 sweet onion (such as Vidalia), thinly sliced
Marinade Ingredients
• 1/4 c white wine vinegar
• 1/2 c O Organics Apple Cider Vinegar
• 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 c sugar
• 2 cloves garlic, crushed
• 1 Tbsp. salt
• 1 tsp. pepper
Instructions
- Into a large bowl, place all salad ingredients. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients for the marinade.
- Slowly pour marinade over salad mixture; mix everything together well. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving.
- Serve cold and enjoy.