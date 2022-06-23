Salad Ingredients

• 1 hot house cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
• 2 yellow squash, thinly sliced
• 2 zucchinis, thinly sliced
• 1 sweet onion (such as Vidalia), thinly sliced

Marinade Ingredients

• 1/4 c white wine vinegar
• 1/2 c O Organics Apple Cider Vinegar
• 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 c sugar
• 2 cloves garlic, crushed
• 1 Tbsp. salt
• 1 tsp. pepper

Instructions

  1. Into a large bowl, place all salad ingredients. Set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients for the marinade.
  3. Slowly pour marinade over salad mixture; mix everything together well. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving.
  4. Serve cold and enjoy.