Ingredients
- 1-pound lean ground beef
- 8 oz. mushrooms, finely diced
- 4-6 oz. roasted, peeled and chopped Hatch green chilies
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- ¾ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 package Cali’flour flatbreads, or Ezekiel Sprouted Buns
- Suggested toppings: sliced tomatoes, spinach or kale, sliced onions, sliced avocado
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, mushrooms, chilies, egg and seasoning until well combined.
- Shape into 6 patties. Cook on a medium hot grill or in a skillet over medium high heat until the patty is browned on each side and the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 165 degrees.
- Place the cooked burger patties on flatbread or bun, add toppings and enjoy.