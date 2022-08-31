Ingredients

  • 1-pound lean ground beef
  • 8 oz. mushrooms, finely diced
  • 4-6 oz. roasted, peeled and chopped Hatch green chilies
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • ¾ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 package Cali’flour flatbreads, or Ezekiel Sprouted Buns
  • Suggested toppings: sliced tomatoes, spinach or kale, sliced onions, sliced avocado

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, mushrooms, chilies, egg and seasoning until well combined.
  2. Shape into 6 patties.  Cook on a medium hot grill or in a skillet over medium high heat until the patty is browned on each side and the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 165 degrees.
  3. Place the cooked burger patties on flatbread or bun, add toppings and enjoy.