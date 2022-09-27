Ingredients
- 3-4 Apple Cider Brined Pork Chops (from Meat Market Counter)
- 1 ½ Tbsp. avocado or olive oil, divided
- 1 -16 oz pkg O Organics Frozen Green Beans
- 1- 10oz pkg frozen cut butternut squash or 2 cups chopped fresh butternut squash
- ½ red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 ½-2 apples, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ¾ tsp garlic salt
Instructions
- Heat ½ tablespoon avocado or olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; carefully place pork chops in heated pan. Cook 2 minutes, until lightly browned on each side. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Coat a large cookie sheet with cooking spray. Place green beans, butternut squash, onion and apples onto sheet; drizzle remaining oil, Dijon mustard and garlic salt over veggies/fruit and toss together until well combined.
- Place pork chops over veggie mixture and put in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until pork chops reach a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees.
- Remove from oven. Let sit about 5 minutes before serving.