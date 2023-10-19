Ingredients
- 1 cup pickle juice (I used juice from Grillo’s Pickles)
- 1.5 lbs. chicken tender cutlets
- 1 delicata squash
- 1 package (8.8 oz) Love Beets
- 1 container asparagus (from Fresh Cut in Produce)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. each oregano and garlic powder, divided
- 1 tsp each red pepper flakes and salt, divided
- 1 cup parmesan, divided
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a small glass dish, place chicken and pickle juice. Let marinate for at least 2 hours.
- Line a cookie sheet with foil.
- Cut squash in half, lengthwise. Remove seeds with a spoon. Slice each half into 1/4-inch slices. Place onto lined cookie sheet.
- Slice beets and place onto cookie sheet; add asparagus to cookie sheet.
- Drizzle olive oil over vegetables; sprinkle with 1 tsp. each oregano and garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. each red pepper flakes and salt, and 1/2 cup parmesan. Toss gently to combine.
- In small bowl, beat eggs and milk together. In another small bowl, mix together panko crumbs, remaining seasonings and cheese, stir to combine.
- Remove one piece of chicken from pickle juice and dip in egg wash, then roll in panko mixture; place chicken onto vegetables. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Place chicken and vegetable into oven and cook for 20-30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees and vegetables are tender.
- Serve immediately.