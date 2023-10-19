Ingredients

  • 1 cup pickle juice (I used juice from Grillo’s Pickles)
  • 1.5 lbs. chicken tender cutlets
  • 1 delicata squash
  • 1 package (8.8 oz) Love Beets
  • 1 container asparagus (from Fresh Cut in Produce)
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 tsp. each oregano and garlic powder, divided
  • 1 tsp each red pepper flakes and salt, divided
  • 1 cup parmesan, divided
  • 1 cup panko crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup milk

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a small glass dish, place chicken and pickle juice.  Let marinate for at least 2 hours.
  3. Line a cookie sheet with foil.
  4. Cut squash in half, lengthwise. Remove seeds with a spoon. Slice each half into 1/4-inch slices. Place onto lined cookie sheet.
  5. Slice beets and place onto cookie sheet; add asparagus to cookie sheet.
  6. Drizzle olive oil over vegetables; sprinkle with 1 tsp. each oregano and garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. each red pepper flakes and salt, and 1/2 cup parmesan.  Toss gently to combine.
  7. In small bowl, beat eggs and milk together. In another small bowl, mix together panko crumbs, remaining seasonings and cheese, stir to combine.
  8. Remove one piece of chicken from pickle juice and dip in egg wash, then roll in panko mixture; place chicken onto vegetables. Repeat with remaining chicken.
  9. Place chicken and vegetable into oven and cook for 20-30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees and vegetables are tender.
  10. Serve immediately.