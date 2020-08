LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Here’s the recipe for Peanut Butter Dip that was featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.



Ingredients

· 1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese (or 4 oz cream cheese and ½ cup plain, fat free Greek yogurt)

· 1 cup peanut butter

· ½ cup honey

· Up to 1/4 c milk

· Sliced apples, apple chips or graham crackers

Instructions



1. In a bowl, mix first 4 ingredients; mix well.

2. Serve with apples or graham crackers; store in the refrigerator.