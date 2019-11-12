Kiss the Cook: Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:



· 1 bag Sweet Potato Toasts (in freezer section)

· ¼ lb. gorgonzola dolce

· ½ cup honey roasted pecan pieces

· Optional: Chipotle powder, honey, coconut

Instructions:



1. Cook potatoes toasts according to package directions.

2. While potatoes are still warm, spread cheese on each slice; sprinkle with pecans. Add optional toppings as desired.

Other options:



– Top with ricotta, blueberries, pecans and honey

– For a savory option, try avocado, black beans, and a drizzle of hot sauce

– Using nut butter with bananas and blueberries make for a great breakfast