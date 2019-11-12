Kiss the Cook: Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.
Ingredients:
· 1 bag Sweet Potato Toasts (in freezer section)
· ¼ lb. gorgonzola dolce
· ½ cup honey roasted pecan pieces
· Optional: Chipotle powder, honey, coconut
Instructions:
1. Cook potatoes toasts according to package directions.
2. While potatoes are still warm, spread cheese on each slice; sprinkle with pecans. Add optional toppings as desired.
Other options:
– Top with ricotta, blueberries, pecans and honey
– For a savory option, try avocado, black beans, and a drizzle of hot sauce
– Using nut butter with bananas and blueberries make for a great breakfast