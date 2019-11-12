Breaking News
Huge Red Raider victory off the court – Texas Tech gets Nimari Burnett

Kiss the Cook: Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds

Kiss The Cook

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Pecan & Cheese Sweet Potato Rounds that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:

· 1 bag Sweet Potato Toasts (in freezer section)
· ¼ lb. gorgonzola dolce
· ½ cup honey roasted pecan pieces
· Optional: Chipotle powder, honey, coconut

Instructions:

1. Cook potatoes toasts according to package directions.
2. While potatoes are still warm, spread cheese on each slice; sprinkle with pecans. Add optional toppings as desired.

Other options:

– Top with ricotta, blueberries, pecans and honey
– For a savory option, try avocado, black beans, and a drizzle of hot sauce
– Using nut butter with bananas and blueberries make for a great breakfast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar