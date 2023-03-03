Ingredients

  • 1 package (12 oz) frozen Gary’s Quick Steak Chicken
  • 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
  • 8 oz frozen chopped spinach
  • 1 bag Tattooed Chef Cauliflower Gnocchi w/Basil Pesto
  • Optional topping: shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, cook chicken according to package directions.
  2. Add mushrooms to chicken and cook for about 5 minutes or until mushrooms are cooked through.
  3. Add spinach and gnocchi; continue cooking according to package directions.
  4. Serve and top with cheese as desired.