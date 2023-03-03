Ingredients
- 1 package (12 oz) frozen Gary’s Quick Steak Chicken
- 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
- 8 oz frozen chopped spinach
- 1 bag Tattooed Chef Cauliflower Gnocchi w/Basil Pesto
- Optional topping: shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a large skillet, cook chicken according to package directions.
- Add mushrooms to chicken and cook for about 5 minutes or until mushrooms are cooked through.
- Add spinach and gnocchi; continue cooking according to package directions.
- Serve and top with cheese as desired.