Kiss the Cook: Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:



· 1 (10 oz.) bag chopped Romaine

· 1 container pulled rotisserie chicken (about 3-4 cups)

· 1 bag Barilla Ready Pasta Rotini

· 3 tablespoons Caesar dressing

· 3 tablespoons pesto

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the Romaine, chicken, and pasta.

2. In a small bowl, stir together dressing and pesto; drizzle over chicken mixture and top with Cheese Pops.

3. Serve immediately.