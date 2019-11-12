Breaking News
Kiss the Cook: Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad

Kiss The Cook

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:

· 1 (10 oz.) bag chopped Romaine
· 1 container pulled rotisserie chicken (about 3-4 cups)
· 1 bag Barilla Ready Pasta Rotini
· 3 tablespoons Caesar dressing
· 3 tablespoons pesto

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the Romaine, chicken, and pasta.
2. In a small bowl, stir together dressing and pesto; drizzle over chicken mixture and top with Cheese Pops.
3. Serve immediately.

