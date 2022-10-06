Ingredients
- 8 oz. Light Cream Cheese
- 4 oz. Goat Cheese
- 3/4 cup Pumpkin Puree
- 5 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled, or real bacon bits
- 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1 small Honey Crisp apple, chopped
- 1/4 cup honey for drizzling
- Crackers, pita chips, baguette slices, or celery sticks
Instructions
- Mix cream cheese, goat cheese and pumpkin in a small bowl.
- Add pepper and 3/4 of the crumbled bacon to the mixture. Save some bacon for garnish.
- Spread the dip onto a cracker or toasted baguette slice.
- Sprinkle with nuts, apples, bits of bacon then drizzle with honey before serving.