Ingredients

  • 8 oz. Light Cream Cheese
  • 4 oz. Goat Cheese
  • 3/4 cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 5 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled, or real bacon bits
  • 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans
  • 1 small Honey Crisp apple, chopped
  • 1/4 cup honey for drizzling
  • Crackers, pita chips, baguette slices, or celery sticks

Instructions

  1. Mix cream cheese, goat cheese and pumpkin in a small bowl.
  2. Add pepper and 3/4 of the crumbled bacon to the mixture. Save some bacon for garnish.
  3. Spread the dip onto a cracker or toasted baguette slice.
  4. Sprinkle with nuts, apples, bits of bacon then drizzle with honey before serving.