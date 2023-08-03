Ingredients

  • 2 zucchinis, sliced
  • 1 lb. mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 small jar Alessi Pesto
  • 1/2 cup roasted and chopped green chilies

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, place all the sliced vegetables.
  3. Pour pesto and green chilies into a food processor and pulse until well combined. Stir pesto mixture into vegetables and toss until vegetables are coated in pesto sauce.
  4. Spread vegetables onto cookie sheet and place in hot oven. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown.
  5. Remove from oven and serve!