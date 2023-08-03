Ingredients
- 2 zucchinis, sliced
- 1 lb. mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 small jar Alessi Pesto
- 1/2 cup roasted and chopped green chilies
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, place all the sliced vegetables.
- Pour pesto and green chilies into a food processor and pulse until well combined. Stir pesto mixture into vegetables and toss until vegetables are coated in pesto sauce.
- Spread vegetables onto cookie sheet and place in hot oven. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown.
- Remove from oven and serve!