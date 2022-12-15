Ingredients

  • 2 cups unsalted nut mix, such as a combination of chopped almonds, walnuts, and pecans
  • 1 cup sprouted pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 36 mini muffins tin with liners.
  2. Combine all of the nuts, seeds and coconut in a large bowl. 
  3. In a small bowl, combine syrup, vanilla and salt.  Pour over nut mixture and stir until well combined.
  4. Using a spoon, divide mixture evenly into prepared muffin tins.
  5. Bake for 12-15 minutes.  Remove from oven and cool completely before serving.