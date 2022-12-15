Ingredients
- 2 cups unsalted nut mix, such as a combination of chopped almonds, walnuts, and pecans
- 1 cup sprouted pumpkin seeds
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 36 mini muffins tin with liners.
- Combine all of the nuts, seeds and coconut in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, combine syrup, vanilla and salt. Pour over nut mixture and stir until well combined.
- Using a spoon, divide mixture evenly into prepared muffin tins.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely before serving.