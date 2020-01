Kiss The Cook: Shrimp Tacos with Mango Sauce

Ingredients

· 1/2 lb. of shrimp, steamed and seasoned with taco seasoning

· 6 corn tortillas (or other tortillas of choice)

· 1 container of mango pico de gallo from produce

· Blue Top creamy sauce (flavor of choice)

· Veggie topping options: sliced cucumber, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage

Instructions

1. Divide shrimp among tortillas.

2. Top with mango pico de gallo, veggies of choice, and drizzle with Blue Top creamy sauce.

3. Serve immediately.