LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Skinny Chocolate Caramel Apple Salad that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:

· 1/4 cup fresh ground almond butter

· 1 container (5.3 oz.) nonfat plain Greek yogurt

· 3 Tablespoons Torani Salted Chocolate Caramel Sauce

· 3 large apples, chopped

· 1/3 cup sliced almonds

Instructions:



1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together yogurt, almond butter and chocolate sauce.

2. Top with sliced almonds and a drizzle of chocolate sauce for serving.