Kiss The Cook: Smoked Salmon, Pear, and Walnut Salad

Ingredients

· 1 bag of spinach

· 1 pear, thinly sliced

· ½ cup California grown Signature Farm Walnuts

· ½ pound smoked Salmon

· ¼ cup citrus dressing

Optional: Sliced sourdough bread

Instructions

1. Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Serve immediately.

3. Add a slice of bread if desired.