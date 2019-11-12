Kiss the Cook: Smoked Turkey Apple Wraps

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Smoked Turkey Apple Wraps that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.
Ingredients:
· 8 slices House Smoked Turkey
· 1 apple, thinly sliced
· BBQ sauce
· ¼ cup diced red onion
· 1 cup baby spinach
Option One:
· 4 slices smoke Gouda
· 4 whole wheat tortillas
Option Two:
· 4 Folio Cheese wraps
Instructions:
1. FOR OPTION ONE: On each tortilla, place 2 slices turkey. Drizzle with BBQ sauce; top with slice of cheese, 1 tablespoon onion, ¼ cup spinach. Can serve immediately or grill in a pan and serve hot.
2. For OPTION TWO: On each Folio wrap, place 2 slices turkey. Drizzle with BBQ sauce; top with slice of cheese, 1 tablespoon onion, ¼ cup spinach. Serve immediately.