Kiss the Cook: Smoked Turkey Apple Wraps

Kiss The Cook

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here’s the recipe for Smoked Turkey Apple Wraps that were featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients:

· 8 slices House Smoked Turkey
· 1 apple, thinly sliced
· BBQ sauce
· ¼ cup diced red onion
· 1 cup baby spinach

Option One:
· 4 slices smoke Gouda
· 4 whole wheat tortillas

Option Two:
· 4 Folio Cheese wraps

Instructions:

1. FOR OPTION ONE: On each tortilla, place 2 slices turkey. Drizzle with BBQ sauce; top with slice of cheese, 1 tablespoon onion, ¼ cup spinach. Can serve immediately or grill in a pan and serve hot.

2. For OPTION TWO: On each Folio wrap, place 2 slices turkey. Drizzle with BBQ sauce; top with slice of cheese, 1 tablespoon onion, ¼ cup spinach. Serve immediately.

