Ingredients
Green Veggies with Avocado Ranch Dip
- 1/2 cup Bolthouse Yogurt Ranch Dressing
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and mashed
- Green vegetables such as broccoli, celery and sugar snap peas
Rainbow Fruit with Pot ‘O Gold Dip
- 1 container (5oz) plain Greek Yogurt
- 2 Tbsp peanut butter powder
- 1 tsp. raw honey
- Variety of fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, green grapes, cantaloupe, pineapple, blackberries
Optional for both: Swiss cheese, cubed or sliced
Instructions
For the Veggies
- In a small bowl, combine the dressing with the avocado.
- Served with green veggies and cheese.
For the Rainbow Fruit
- In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, peanut butter powder and honey; mix well.
- Serve with fruit (can arrange into a rainbow if desired) and cheese.