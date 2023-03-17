Ingredients

Green Veggies with Avocado Ranch Dip

  • 1/2 cup Bolthouse Yogurt Ranch Dressing
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and mashed
  • Green vegetables such as broccoli, celery and sugar snap peas

Rainbow Fruit with Pot ‘O Gold Dip

  • 1 container (5oz) plain Greek Yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp peanut butter powder
  • 1 tsp. raw honey
  • Variety of fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, green grapes, cantaloupe, pineapple, blackberries

Optional for both: Swiss cheese, cubed or sliced

Instructions

For the Veggies

  1. In a small bowl, combine the dressing with the avocado.
  2. Served with green veggies and cheese.

For the Rainbow Fruit

  1. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, peanut butter powder and honey; mix well.
  2. Serve with fruit (can arrange into a rainbow if desired) and cheese.