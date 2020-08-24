Kiss the Cook: Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Chiles & Chicken

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Here’s the recipe for Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Chiles & Chicken that was featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients

· 2 medium cooked chicken breasts, shredded or chopped

· 1 package Wholly Avocado or 2 diced avocados

· 8 oz. cooked rotini pasta or similar

· 1/2 cup chopped red onion

· 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

· 1/2 cup freshly chopped basil

· 4 oz. roasted and chopped green chilies

· Salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste

· ½ cup Italian Dressing

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, add the salad ingredients, the shredded chicken, avocado, pasta, onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, basil, and green chilies.

2. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and stir until well combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper if desired.

3. Serve the chicken pasta salad immediately, or chill for later. Enjoy!