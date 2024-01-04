Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. Chosen Avocado Oil
  • 1 package (19.3 oz) 99% Lean Ground Turkey
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 pkg. (14.4 oz.) Birds Eye Frozen Tri-Medley Pepper Blend
  • 1 1/4 cup Herdez Salsa
  • 1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 bag Beanitos Bean Chips
  • 1 package YoQuiero Guacamole
  • 1 container Nature Sweet Snacking Tomatoes
  • Optional: sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

Instructions

  1. In large skillet, heat avocado oil. Brown ground turkey over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until well browned, stirring occasionally. 
  2. Season turkey with cumin.  Stir in frozen vegetables and salsa; heat through.  Remove from heat; stir in cheese.
  3. Spoon 1 cup turkey mixture into a small bowl.  Top with guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream if desired.  Serve with chips.

For more on the Eat Well, Live Well 28-day Challenge, visit www.MarketStreetUnited.com/eat-well-live-well