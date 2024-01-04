Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. Chosen Avocado Oil
- 1 package (19.3 oz) 99% Lean Ground Turkey
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 pkg. (14.4 oz.) Birds Eye Frozen Tri-Medley Pepper Blend
- 1 1/4 cup Herdez Salsa
- 1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 bag Beanitos Bean Chips
- 1 package YoQuiero Guacamole
- 1 container Nature Sweet Snacking Tomatoes
- Optional: sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
Instructions
- In large skillet, heat avocado oil. Brown ground turkey over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until well browned, stirring occasionally.
- Season turkey with cumin. Stir in frozen vegetables and salsa; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in cheese.
- Spoon 1 cup turkey mixture into a small bowl. Top with guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream if desired. Serve with chips.
For more on the Eat Well, Live Well 28-day Challenge, visit www.MarketStreetUnited.com/eat-well-live-well