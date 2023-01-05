Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil
- 1 bag shredded Brussel sprouts
- 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix OR 1 cup each of shredded cabbage and carrots
- 1/2 cup Primal Kitchen Sesame Ginger Dressing
- 1 cup pomegranate arils
- 1/2 cup cashews
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add avocado oil and let heat.
- Carefully add the Brussel sprouts, coleslaw mix and dressing; stir over heat for 5-7 minutes or just until vegetables soften.
- Remove vegetables to a medium bowl; top with pomegranate arils and cashews.
- Serve immediately.