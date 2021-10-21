Spooky Sloppy ‘Jacks’

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. Open Nature 93% Lean Ground Beef
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 cup Keto Crafted BBQ Sauce
  • 8 slices Colby Jack cheese
  • 4 sprouted grain English muffins, slip open into halves

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook onion, carrots and ground beef toghether until beef is browned and cooked to 165 degrees. Carefully stir in bbq sauce.
  2. While beef is cooking, cut eyes and sliles into cheese using a butter knife.
  3. Toast English muffin halves in toaster or toaster oven until lightly toasted.
  4. Top each muffin half with some of the cooked beef mixture and top with prepared cheese. Repeat with remianing halves.
  5. Serve immediatly.

