Spooky Sloppy ‘Jacks’

Ingredients
- 1 lb. Open Nature 93% Lean Ground Beef
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 cup Keto Crafted BBQ Sauce
- 8 slices Colby Jack cheese
- 4 sprouted grain English muffins, slip open into halves
Instructions
- In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook onion, carrots and ground beef toghether until beef is browned and cooked to 165 degrees. Carefully stir in bbq sauce.
- While beef is cooking, cut eyes and sliles into cheese using a butter knife.
- Toast English muffin halves in toaster or toaster oven until lightly toasted.
- Top each muffin half with some of the cooked beef mixture and top with prepared cheese. Repeat with remianing halves.
- Serve immediatly.