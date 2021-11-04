Low-carb Spanish Rice

Kiss The Cook
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • ½ white onion, diced
  • ½ Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 (10oz) bag frozen cauliflower rice, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 (10oz) can diced tomatoes & green chilies
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the diced onion with the olive oil for about 5 minutes or until tender.
  2. Add the cooked cauliflower rice, can of tomatoes, garlic powder, cumin and chili powder to the pan. Stir well and allow the flavors to absorb into the cauliflower rice for about 5 minutes.
  3. Add salt and pepper to taste; serve immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar