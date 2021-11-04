Low-carb Spanish Rice

Ingredients
- ½ white onion, diced
- ½ Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 (10oz) bag frozen cauliflower rice, cooked according to package directions
- 1 (10oz) can diced tomatoes & green chilies
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the diced onion with the olive oil for about 5 minutes or until tender.
- Add the cooked cauliflower rice, can of tomatoes, garlic powder, cumin and chili powder to the pan. Stir well and allow the flavors to absorb into the cauliflower rice for about 5 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste; serve immediately.