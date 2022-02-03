Ingredients
- 1 cup (100g) almond meal/almond flour
- 1/4 cup/1 scoop protein powder, such as Chike High Protein Coffee
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup (60g) plain or vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup milk of your choice
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2-4 Tbsp. ground flaxseed
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup if using plain yogurt
- 1 pinch of salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and/or line your muffin tins and set aside.
- Combine all of ingredients in a medium mixing bowl, mixing until all ingredients are incorporated and your mixture is smooth.
- Pour your muffin mix into your muffin tins, filling each well 3/4 full.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes, until done and light golden brown.
- These muffins will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container at room temperature or in the freezer for 2-3 months.