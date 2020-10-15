Monster Sliders

Ingredients
- 2-3 Texas Tumble Chicken Breasts (from Fresh Meat Case)
- 1 package Wheat Dinner Rolls (from Bakery)
- 1 package Lucerne Sliced Cheese, such as Monterey Jack or Cheddar
- 1 container Fresh Guacamole (from Produce)
- 1 small jar pimento stuffed olives
- Toothpicks (2 per slider)
Instructions
- Slice chicken in half along the length of it (butterfly the chicken breast). Place chicken on the grill over medium high heat. Grill for 5-7 minutes, flip and grill for addition 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove to a plate, cover with foil and set aside.
- Slice dinner rolls in half.
- Cut small triangles into one edge of each piece of cheese.
- Slice each piece of chicken in half.
- Place one piece of chicken onto one piece of sliced dinner roll , top will a spoonful of guacamole, slice of cheese and top with remaining half of dinner roll.
- Thread one olive onto a toothpick and place into top of dinner roll. Repeat for second “eyeball”.
- Repeat steps 5 and 6 for desired number of sliders. Serve immediately.