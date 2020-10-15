Monster Sliders

Ingredients

  • 2-3 Texas Tumble Chicken Breasts (from Fresh Meat Case)
  • 1 package Wheat Dinner Rolls (from Bakery)
  • 1 package Lucerne Sliced Cheese, such as Monterey Jack or Cheddar
  • 1 container Fresh Guacamole (from Produce)
  • 1 small jar pimento stuffed olives
  • Toothpicks (2 per slider)

Instructions

  1. Slice chicken in half along the length of it (butterfly the chicken breast).  Place chicken on the grill over medium high heat.  Grill for 5-7 minutes, flip and grill for addition 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.  Remove to a plate, cover with foil and set aside.
  2. Slice dinner rolls in half. 
  3. Cut small triangles into one edge of each piece of cheese.
  4. Slice each piece of chicken in half. 
  5. Place one piece of chicken onto one piece of sliced dinner roll , top will a spoonful of guacamole, slice of cheese and top with remaining half of dinner roll.
  6. Thread one olive onto a toothpick and place into top of dinner roll.  Repeat for second “eyeball”.
  7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 for desired number of sliders.  Serve immediately.

