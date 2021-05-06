Monte Cristo Crepes

Ingredients

  • 1 package Melissa’s Ready-to-Use Crepes
  • 1/2 pound uncured deli ham, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound house smoked deli turkey , thinly sliced
  • 10 thin slices cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 pound Fontina cheese, grated or crumbled
  • 2 frozen acai smoothie pouches, thawed
  • 2 teaspoons raw honey
  • 8 ounces fresh raspberries

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Peel one crepe away from packaging, place onto plate.
  3. Fill crepe with a few slices of ham and turkey, one slice of cheddar, and about 2 tablespoons of Fontina cheese; roll and set on baking sheet.
  4. Place crepes in oven for about 5 to 7 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven.
  5. In a small bowl, mix together acai smoothie puree and honey.
  6. Place crepes on a plate; drizzle with acai mixture and op with fresh raspberries.
  7. Serve immediately.

