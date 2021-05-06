Monte Cristo Crepes

Ingredients
- 1 package Melissa’s Ready-to-Use Crepes
- 1/2 pound uncured deli ham, thinly sliced
- 1/2 pound house smoked deli turkey , thinly sliced
- 10 thin slices cheddar cheese
- 1/2 pound Fontina cheese, grated or crumbled
- 2 frozen acai smoothie pouches, thawed
- 2 teaspoons raw honey
- 8 ounces fresh raspberries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Peel one crepe away from packaging, place onto plate.
- Fill crepe with a few slices of ham and turkey, one slice of cheddar, and about 2 tablespoons of Fontina cheese; roll and set on baking sheet.
- Place crepes in oven for about 5 to 7 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven.
- In a small bowl, mix together acai smoothie puree and honey.
- Place crepes on a plate; drizzle with acai mixture and op with fresh raspberries.
- Serve immediately.