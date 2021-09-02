No Bake Chocolate Crispy Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 bag, 10 oz., dark chocolate chips
  • 1 cup O Organics Peanut Butter
  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 5 cups Signature Kitchen Crispy Rice Cereal

Instructions

  1. In a large, microwave safe bowl, place chocolate chips and peanut butter. Microwave for 1 minute. Remove from oven and stir.
  2. Slowly stir in maple syrup and coconut oil.  Add cereal and stir until well combined
  3. Onto a cookie sheet or platter lined with wax paper, place small spoonful of cookie mixture. 
  4. Let cookies set for a few hours or place in freezer for about 20 minutes to set.
  5. Enjoy immediately. Store in a closed container.

