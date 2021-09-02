No Bake Chocolate Crispy Cookies

Ingredients
- 1 bag, 10 oz., dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup O Organics Peanut Butter
- ½ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 5 cups Signature Kitchen Crispy Rice Cereal
Instructions
- In a large, microwave safe bowl, place chocolate chips and peanut butter. Microwave for 1 minute. Remove from oven and stir.
- Slowly stir in maple syrup and coconut oil. Add cereal and stir until well combined
- Onto a cookie sheet or platter lined with wax paper, place small spoonful of cookie mixture.
- Let cookies set for a few hours or place in freezer for about 20 minutes to set.
- Enjoy immediately. Store in a closed container.