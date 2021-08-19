Otamot Nut & Seed Crackers

Ingredients
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 Tbsp flaxseed meal
- 1 Tbsp sunflower seeds
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 1/4 tsp Otamot Organic Essential sauce
- Tbsp olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl and stir until well combined.
- Add the Otamot sauce and olive oil, and continue to stir until a thick dough comes together
- Lay the dough onto a piece of parchment paper on a flat surface and cover with a second piece of parchment. Press the dough out flat with your hands, then spread with a rolling pin until roughly a half inch thick.
- remove the top piece of parchment and bake on a sheet pan in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the cracker is golden and crispy.
- Allow to cool and break into bite size pieces.