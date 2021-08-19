Otamot Nut & Seed Crackers

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 2 Tbsp flaxseed meal
  • 1 Tbsp sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp Otamot Organic Essential sauce
  • Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl and stir until well combined.
  3. Add the Otamot sauce and olive oil, and continue to stir until a thick dough comes together
  4. Lay the dough onto a piece of parchment paper on a flat surface and cover with a second piece of parchment. Press the dough out flat with your hands, then spread with a rolling pin until roughly a half inch thick.
  5. remove the top piece of parchment and bake on a sheet pan in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the cracker is golden and crispy.
  6. Allow to cool and break into bite size pieces.

