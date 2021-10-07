Pear Cinnamon Pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup oats, finly ground
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 container (5.3 oz.) Chobani Vanilla Cinnaon Greek yogurt
  • 1-2 pears, finely chopped
  • butter (to grease griddle)
  • Optional toppings: Almond butter, additonal yogurt, chopped walnuts

Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl, mix together finely ground oats, eggs cinnamon, vanilla yogurt and pears.
  2. heat griddle or pan over medium heat, using butter to grease griddle/pan. Place 1/4-cup batter onto hot griddle. Cook 2-4 minutes, or until done.
  3. Serve with optional toppings.

