Pear Cinnamon Pancakes

Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup oats, finly ground
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 container (5.3 oz.) Chobani Vanilla Cinnaon Greek yogurt
- 1-2 pears, finely chopped
- butter (to grease griddle)
- Optional toppings: Almond butter, additonal yogurt, chopped walnuts
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, mix together finely ground oats, eggs cinnamon, vanilla yogurt and pears.
- heat griddle or pan over medium heat, using butter to grease griddle/pan. Place 1/4-cup batter onto hot griddle. Cook 2-4 minutes, or until done.
- Serve with optional toppings.